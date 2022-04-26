LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A former South Sioux City High School coach has requested a change of plea hearing in a federal child pornography case.

According to court documents, the magistrate judge granted Nathan Rogers’ request to change his plea resulting in his case not going to trial.

Court documents stated that a hearing where Rogers is expected to plead guilty is set for June 30a t 2 p.m. by video conference.

Rogers was seeking a plea agreement in March, having asked for an extension before the then-scheduled March 28 trial. The extensioun stated that the “matter will not proceed to trial” and that time was needed to review and sign a plea agreement.

Rogers was federally charged with production and receipt of child pornography in October 2021. The indictment stated from around October 11, 2020, through February 20, 2021, Rogers engaged in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct” with the intent to later transporting it. He also then knowingly received child pornography.

Rogers was also charged by the state of Nebraska on charges of sexual assault on a child. He was originally charged and arrested in March 2021 for sexual assault against a 15-year-old, being charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. He was later charged again in April 2021