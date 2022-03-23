LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — A former South Sioux City High School coach is seeking a plea agreement in a federal child pornography case.

According to a March 16 court document, the attorney representing Nathan Rogers, requested an extension before the March 28 trial. One reasoning for the request was that the “matter will not proceed to trial.” It goes on to say that the parties are trying to complete the process.

A second reasoning said that Rogers will need time to receive, review and sign a plea agreement. It adds that Rogers is waiting on a proposal from the government. The prosecutor had no objection to the request, the document states.

The judge granted the motion on March 17. The judge also set for a trial to take place on May 2.

Rogers was federally charged with production and receipt of child pornography in October 2021. The indictment stated from around October 11, 2020, through February 20, 2021, Rogers engaged in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct” with the intent to later transporting it. He also then knowingly received child pornography.

Rogers is already being charged by the state of Nebraska on charges of sexual assault on a child. He was originally charged and arrested in March 2021 for sexual assault against a 15-year-old, being charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

He was charged again in April 2021 on sexual assault charges against a 16-year-old. Both those charges are to be tried simultaneously.

A pretrial conference is set for April 19 for the Nebraska cases.