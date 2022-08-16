SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A former coach for the South Sioux City Community School district was found guilty after pleading no contest in the two Nebraska cases of sexual assault against minors.

Nathan Rogers, 27, had a scheduled plea hearing on Tuesday morning in Dakota County District Court. During the plea hearing, Rogers changed his original plea from not guilty to no contest to one count of first-degree sexual assault in each of the two cases as part of a plea agreement. During sentencing, the state will then recommend that his sentence in this state case will run concurrently with his federal case.

Dakota County Judge Brent Meismer then found Rogers guilty on both counts of first-degree sexual assault. Additionally, all other charges were dismissed.

His sentencing for the state charges is scheduled for October 4.

Rogers had previously pleaded guilty to federal charges in October 2021 on charges of production and receipt of child pornography.

In May and June of 2021, Rogers pleaded not guilty to all state charges. The cases were merged in late September 2021, so he could be tried at the same time. Sentencing is scheduled for September 23.

While Rogers’s alleged actions resulted in the school terminating his employment, the charges were a tipping point for students who planned a walk-out in April 2021.

Wesley Thoene contributed to this report.