Former SSC High School assistant coach arrested for sexual assault of second student

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A former South Sioux City High School staff member has been arrested again on charges of sexually assaulting another student.

According to court documents, during the initial investigation into charges of sexual assault to a minor against Nathan Rogers, 25, investigated another complaint of Rogers sexually assaulting another girl, 16.

During a review of Rogers’ cell phone, investigators found numerous video clips of Rogers and the second girl engaging in sexual acts. The video clips were dated between October 11, 2020, and February 20, 2021.

During an interview with the second girl, she told investigators that her relationship with Rogers began in 2019 when she was a freshman.

Investigator then arrested Rogers on Tuesday. He has been additionally charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child, sexually explicit conduct: visual depiction, visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, and sexual abuse by a school employee.

Rogers pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child against the first victim.