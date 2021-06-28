Former SSC assistant coach pleads not guilty to sexual assault of second student

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A former South Sioux City High School assistant coach accused of sexually assaulting students in two separate cases has pleaded not guilty to his second set of charges.

According to a written arraignment, Nathan Rogers, 25, pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child, generate visual depiction of sexually explicit condition, possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit condition, child abuse, visual depiction, and sexual abuse by a school employee.

Court documents said during the initial investigation into charges of the first sexual assault to a minor against Rogers, authorities investigated another complaint of Rogers sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

During a review of Rogers’ cell phone, investigators found numerous video clips of Rogers and the second girl engaging in sexual acts. The video clips were dated between October 11, 2020, and February 20, 2021.

During an interview with the second girl, she told investigators that her relationship with Rogers began in 2019 when she was a freshman.

Earlier this year, Rogers pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child in a separate case.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for July 27 at 9 a.m.