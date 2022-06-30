SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former South Sioux City School coach pleaded guilty after entering a plea agreement for federal charges of child pornography.

According to federal court documents, Nathan Rogers, 26, pleaded guilty Thursday to the production of child pornography as part of a plea agreement.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 23.

In October 2021, Rogers was federally charged of engaging in sexual acts with the intent of producing and transporting child pornography. Documents stated that from around October 11, 2020, through around February 20, 2021, Rogers engaged in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct” with the intent to later transporting it. He also then knowingly received child pornography.

Rogers requested a change of plea in April. The magistrate judge granted Rogers’ request to change his plea resulting in his case not going to trial.

Rogers is also charged by the state of Nebraska on charges of sexual assault on a child. He was originally charged and arrested in late March 2021 for sexual assault against a 15-year-old while he was employed with the South Sioux City High School. The teen told law enforcement that she had allegedly gone to his home under false pretenses, was forced inside, and then assaulted after she declined his invitation to come inside. Rogers allegedly admitted to law enforcement that he had sexual relations with her, but she was the one who had come on to him.

His first charges included sexual assault of a minor and child abuse, and the School District stated that his employment with the school was immediately terminated.

The arrest of the former coach was a tipping point for students at South Sioux City High School, resulting in a student walk-out in April where they protested alleged racist and sexist issues within the school.

The investigation of the assault on the 15-year-old led law enforcement to review Rogers’ cell phone where they found several clips of him allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a different teen, who told law enforcement that their relationship started when she was a first-year student. He was arrested again, this time on initial charges of generating and possession of child pornography, sexual abuse by a school employee, visual depiction, child abuse, and first-degree sexual assault of a child.

In May and June of 2021, Rogers pleaded not guilty to all charges. The cases were merged in late September 2021, so he could be tried at the same time.