Former South Sioux City High School staff member arrested for sexual assault of student

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A South Sioux City High School staff member was arrested following an investigation in a reported sexual assault of a student.

According to court documents, South Sioux City Police was contacted by school staff to investigate a sexual assault complaint made by a 15-year-old student. The student said she was assaulted by staff member Nathan Rogers, 25, in December of 2020.

In a forensic interview with officials, the student admitted that in December 2020, she went to Rogers’ home after school to get a vape pen that Rogers said he would give her. When the student arrived, Rogers invited her into the home to sit. When she declined, Rogers forced her into the home and sexually assaulted her. The victim said she was able to eventually free herself from him and ran away.

In an interview with Rogers, he admitted having sexual contact with the student and said that she was coming on to him while in the living room.

Rogers was arrested for first-degree sexual assault of a child. He is held on a $1,000,000 bond and booked in Dakota County corrections.

South Sioux City School officials said Rogers is no longer employed and declined to make any further comments.