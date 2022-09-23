SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A former South Sioux City Community Schools coach has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

In addition to his prison sentence, Nathan Rogers was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $3,000.

Rogers pleaded guilty to the federal charge of production and receipt of child pornography back in June 2022.

In October 2021, Rogers was federally charged of engaging in sexual acts with the intent of producing and transporting child pornography. Documents stated that from around October 11, 2020, through around February 20, 2021, Rogers engaged in “sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct” with the intent to later transporting it. He also then knowingly received child pornography.

Rogers is also facing state charges for sexual assault against minors. He previously pleaded not guilty to these charges in 2021 but changed his plea at a plea hearing on August 16. At the hearing, he pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree sexual assault in each of the two cases as part of a plea agreement.

Dakota County Judge Brent Meismer then found Rogers guilty on both counts of first-degree sexual assault. Additionally, all other charges were dismissed.

Roger’s sentencing for his Nebraska charges is scheduled for October 4.