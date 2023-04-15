OAKLAND, Neb. (KCAU) — A former police chief from Oakland, Nebraska has pleaded guilty to misusing public funds.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Terry Poland, 33, of Fremont, pleaded guilty to the charge on April 14.

The release states that Poland purchased gift cards from a sporting goods store and charged the purchases to the City of Oakland. The total value of the gift cards was $14,361.

Poland used the gift cards to buy things for himself and his family. Things he bought included clothing, ice fishing equipment, and a basketball backboard, among other things.

An outside auditor questioned the purchases and the Oakland City Clerk requested receipts from Poland. Poland told the city they were used to buy ammunition for the police department and provided five purported receipts that were captioned “purchase statement”. The release said that these purchase statements were phone.

Poland has agreed to surrender his law enforcement certification before he is sentenced and agreed that he will no longer work for law enforcement going forward. He is scheduled to a pear for his sentencing on July 25.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.