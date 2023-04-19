SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former Northwest Iowa District Court Judge Jeffrey Poulson has died.

According to Judge Poulson’s obituary, Judge Poulson passed away at his home on April 17 comforted by his family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on April 25 at 3 p.m. at Country Celebrations Event Center.

Judge Poulson worked at a private practice in Sioux City starting in 1977 until 2010. He was also one of the founders and presiding judge for the only Veterans Treatment Court in Iowa, his bio on the Iowa Judicial Branch website stated. He also was a member of the Iowa and Woodbury County Bar Associations.

Judge Poulson was a District Court Judge in Northwest Iowa for District 3B. Poulson retired in 2022.