SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The court of appeals has denied a former Sioux City teacher’s motion to reverse the School Board’s decision to terminate her employment.

Julie Fischer, a former teacher at West Middle School and 30-year employee of the district, was terminated from her job in August 2019. She had been charged for sending threatening letters to school district employees. Those charges were eventually dropped by a judge saying the letters were annoying but not illegal. Fischer denied ever sending the letters. After her termination, Fischer said she intended to appeal the decision.

According to an opinion filed Wednesday by the Iowa Court of Appeals, Fischer made three arguments in an attempt to appeal her termination. The first was that the school board did not have enough competent evidence as well as that the board’s decision “was tainted by errors of law.” The second was that the board failed to consider a lesser sanction. The last argument made was that, even if she did send the letters, the letters were protected speech under the First Amendment.

The court found that the Board’s decision was supported by evidence, and was not made in ‘prejudicial errors of law.’ The opinion also indicated that the Board was not obligated to impose a lesser sanction, and the First Amendment didn’t impede Fischer’s termination.

Fischer’s August 2019 termination was a result of letters that had been sent to several district employees in June 2018. Some of the letters contained articles about teachers bullying other teachers, some had sarcastic memes, and some included profanities. The letters were anonymous, though the release indicated the recipients of the letters thought they had been sent by Fischer.

The stamps on the letters contained QR codes, which led investigators to where the stamps had been purchased. They were purchased by Fischer, who denied having anything to do with the letters.

Fischer was charged with six counts of harassment in Iowa, and one count of stalking in South Dakota, which Fischer filed for dismissal of all charges. The criminal charges were eventually resolved as the district continued its internal investigation.

District Human Resources Director, Rita Vanatta, interviewed Fischer about the letters and the release indicated that Fischer admitted to purchasing the stamps, but claimed someone had taken the stamps from her office in West Middle School or her private real estate business.

Superintendent Gausman presented Fischer with a termination notice after Vanatta’s internal investigation was complete. The notice included several reasons for terminating her employment for violating several district policies.

According to the release, the School Board voted to accept the termination notice which led to Fischer seeking a judicial review. Fischer made three arguments during the appeal: the decision to terminate was not supported by competent evidence, the Board was erred by not considering a lesser sanction, and the letters were protected by the First Amendment if she had been the one who had sent them.

The court documents indicated the court denied the appeal because there was just cause to terminate Fischer’s employment for violating district policy requiring full cooperation in workplace investigations, the evidence connects Fischer to the letters, Fischer’s demeanor, and history of criticisms of Board decisions.