SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders with a connection with a former Sioux City elementary school got one final chance Tuesday to walk the halls before the building comes down.

Back in February 13, the Sioux City Community School Board unanimously accepted a bid from Koskovich & Murphy Developments to build new apartment buildings at the site of the former Crescent Park Elementary School. A new school opened back in 2022.

More than two dozen people, all of whom either went to the former school or had family who attended class were at Tuesday’s walkthrough.

“Just the people, the friends that I made throughout the, you know, the few years that I was here and, like I said we would walk from Briar Cliff to here every day and it was great,” said Rick Johnson who attended Crescent Park Elementary in 1962.

Prior to hosting Hunt Elementary Students, the building held Bryant Elementary School students while that new school was built.