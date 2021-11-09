Former Sioux City resident sentenced to prison after illegally re-entering US

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was deported from Sioux City and illegally returned to the U.S. has been sentenced to prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Gabriel Grima-Sanchez, 47, of Mexico was arrested on March 28, 2016, in Sioux City for Domestic Abuse Assault and was released a couple of days later on a state bond.

Further investigation found Grima-Sanchez was an alien who had been ordered to be removed from the United States on May 11, 2005.

On April 30, 2016, a federal indictment and warrant was issued against Grima-Sanchez for illegal re-entry and on June 23, 2021, officers stopped a vehicle driven by Grima-Sanchez and was taken into custody.

Grima-Sanchez was sentenced to time served of 57 days (about 2 months) imprisonment and must serve a one-year term of supervised release. He has also been ordered to pay a fine of $1,000 and a special assessment of $100.