SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Sioux City police officer who was arrested for assault and interfering with official acts in September of last year has pleaded guilty.

According to court documents, Brad Echter, 50, pleaded guilty to assault and interference with official acts, both simple misdemeanors, through a plea agreement filed on January 4. The plea agreement reduced his initial charges of domestic abuse assault, a serious misdemeanor, and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts to the two simple misdemeanor charges.

Echter was arrested for the charges on September 29, 2023, by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office after they were asked to do a welfare check on a woman by a complainant. The complainant told officials that the woman said she was afraid, had visible scratches on her arms, and was unable to call the police due to Echter taking her phone.

When officials arrived at the home, the initial report stated that Echter would not cooperate and tried to block officials from entering his home. As a result of Echter’s resistance, two minor injuries were reported.

Echter is scheduled to be sentenced at the Woodbury County Courthouse on January 29 at 10:30 a.m.