SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former employee of the Sioux City Police Department has filed a lawsuit, accusing officials of age discrimination

John Obermeyer filed the lawsuit on September 18, 2023, saying that he was laid off and subsequently passed up on other jobs due to his age. The Iowa Civil Rights Act “prohibits employers from discriminating against employees because of the age of such employee,” the lawsuit states, so Obermeyer filed charges of employment discrimination with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission on Sep. 16, 2022, which allowed the suit on June 22, 2023.

Defendants named in the lawsuit include the City of Sioux City, Woodbury County, Woodbury County Information & Communications Commission (WCICC), the Information Technology department of WCICC (WCICC-IT), and the Communications Center of WCICC (WCICC-Communications.

Obermeyer started working at the Sioux City Police Department as a communications technician in May 2000. In the suit, he said a main reason he was hired was to assist in the migration and interface of a telecommunications software program, which was completed by August 2000. Obermeyer noted that his title changed to a telecommunications technician in 2006 while his duties largely remained the same. He said during his time, he regularly received positive performance evaluations and was never disciplined.

Starting in 2019, the supervisor that Obermyer reported to changed, and the new supervisor would regularly suggest Obermeyer think about retiring. Obermeyer would say that he planned to work until he was 68 years old so he would be eligible for the full Social Security retirement benefits. He also said he wanted to stay employed to maintain his insurance benefits as long as possible.

At the age of 63, Obermeyer was called to a meeting on October 19, 2021, where he was told his position was being eliminated so a new position could be created under the supervision of WCICC-IT to “implement and manage a new records management system (“RMS”) project,” the lawsuit stated. The project manager would be Obermeyer’s supervisor in his current role.

Obermeyer was told he could either retire or apply for the new position after his current position was eliminated.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Obermeyer met with Chief Rex Mueller days after learning his position was being eliminated where Obermeyer explained his experience in IT services, including more complicated systems. After being asked to create a task list of duties he currently performed, Obermeyer provided that list which the lawsuit states, “demonstrated his qualifications and fitness for the new WCICC-IT position.”

Obermeyer then met with Mueller and the police department’s human resources department in early November 2021, where they said the police department was changing to a new software system and the position to implement it would be called the Public Safety Systems Administrator (PSSA). Obermeyer was also given a letter saying he would be laid off with his last day being December 1, 2021. The lawsuit states that Obermeyer’s position was the only one being eliminated and that he was the oldest employee at the police department. He was given an option of Retirement Severance Pay or Reduction in Force Pay, taking the Retirement Severance Pay because it was significantly more even though he had no plan to retire.

Police staff were told in late November 2021 that Obermeyer was retiring, so many approached and wished him luck. In the lawsuit, Obermeyer said that he was embarrassed at such times because he had no plans of retiring.

Sioux City City Council approved a resolution of the PSSA position on December 6, 2021, with the position opening for applications on December 10. Obermeyer applied for the position on January 1, 2022, with the lawsuit saying he was qualified as the position was nearly identical to his telecommunications technician position. Of 16 applicants, Obermeyer’s application was one of nine that were referred to the interview committee, but his application was ultimately rejected. The position reopened for application later in January and Obermeyer reapplied. He received notice that his previous application had been “moved forward in the process.” but learned days later he would not be interviewed.

The WCICC-IT ultimately hired someone else who was 50 years old. The WCICC-IT later posted a different IT position which Obermeyer applied for as well as a position in the WCICC-Communications division, both of which he was qualified for, the lawsuit states. He was not interviewed nor hired for both positions, with people younger than him being hired with officials knowing the ages of the applicants.

Obermeyer has requested a trial by jury, asking to be fairly compensated for injuries and damages, as well as attorney fees.