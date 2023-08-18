SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former nurse from Sioux City has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to acquire controlled substances by fraud and possession of child pornography.

Douglas Kelley, 67, appeared in the federal courthouse in Sioux City on Thursday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Iowa.

Kelley admitted to knowing that he had child pornography at the plea hearing. Some of the pornography included a minor under the age of 12 years old. The release states that Kelley had been previously convicted of offenses relating to the possession of child pornography in Buena Vista County in 1993.

Kelley also used his position as a nurse at MercyOne in Sioux City to obtain fentanyl and other controlled substances to illegally distribute to others, according to the release. He admitted to distributing fentanyl, conspired to distribute amphetamine, and worked to “obtain and acquire fentanyl by means of misrepresentation, fraud, deception, and subterfuge.”

On the two charges, Kelley faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 24 years. He also faces a fine of $500,000 and up to 6 years of supervised release.

Kelley was taken into custody by the United States Marshal after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending his sentencing.

The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Inspections & Appeals, United States Department of Health and Human Services, Sioux City Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.