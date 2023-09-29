SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former coach at Sioux City North High School has been sentenced to 2 years probation after he was found guilty of sexual exploitation.

Abdier Marrero, 41, of Sioux City was arrested in July 2022 after being accused of sexually assaulting multiple students over the span of several years. Claims at the time said the behavior went unreported due to being “normalized.”

Court documents stated that while he was employed at the school, he had touched a student inappropriately. After the first student came forward, documents state that more students came forward with similar claims.

Marrero was interviewed two times as part of the investigation by the school district, according to the documents, and he admitted to slapping the girl’s buttocks, making inappropriate statements, and sending text messages to students that were not related to school or the sports that he coached.

Marrero was found guilty of sexual exploitation in August.

Marrero will have to serve two years of probation. He is also required to register as a sex offender, according to court documents. Marrero will have to serve two years in prison if his probation is violated.