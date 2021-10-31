Former Sioux City Journal sports editor dies

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A longtime member of the Siouxland journalism and sports community died Sunday morning.

According to family members, Terry Herson died after suffering a heart attack Saturday night in Chicago. He and his wife Sam were in the city with plans to attend Sunday’s Bears-49ers NFL game.

Terry Hersom retired in 2016 after 38 award-winning years as sports editor at the Sioux City Journal. He was a major proponent of high school athletics and battled to make sure Siouxland athletes were included on state-wide all-state teams each year.

In a statement, Sioux City Journal Editor Bruce Miller said, “The Siouxland sports world won’t be the same without Terry. He had the best archives of any journalist I know and a commitment to the job that was unparalleled.”

Funeral services are pending. More information will be given when it becomes available. 

