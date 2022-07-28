SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former counselor and coach with the Sioux City Community School District has entered his plea on charges of sexual exploitation by a school employee.

According to the court filing, Abdier Marrero, 40, of Sioux City, entered a plea of not guilty that was filed on Tuesday, and he waived his right to a speedy trial.

Marrero was accused of being sexually inappropriate with multiple students that attended North High School while he was employed as a coach and then hired as a counselor. He is no longer employed by the district.

Documents stated that each student that came forward told consistent stories to both school leaders and officials with the Sioux City Police Department. They allegedly claimed that Marrero’s behavior had become so “normalized” that for years students indicated they didn’t feel comfortable coming forward.

Marrero was arrested on July 12, and according to documents filed on July 13 he posted a $20,000 bond and was released.