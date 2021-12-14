SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Sioux City City Council member was shown appreciation for his work in the community.

Pete Groetken, 72, announced earlier this year he would not run for a third term for city council.

Groetken, who was also a long time member of the Sioux City Police Department, was joined by friends and family to usher in a new chapter in his life, retirement.

It means a great deal to me to be able to get one last chance to talk to a lot of really good city people. It’s dangerously close to 46 years I’ve been able to draw a check from the city, and I have gotten to know virtually everybody,”

Groetken says he looks forward to spending time with his grandkids and going on a family golf trip in the spring.