Former Sioux City Art Center director unveils new exhibit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Sioux City Art Center director now has his own exhibit on display.

Al Harris-Fernandez was the Sioux City Art Center’s director for over 17 years. He created hundreds of paintings over the years and they now have a home in the art center. His exhibit is entirely abstract art.



Harris-Fernandez said he hopes his work engages Siouxlanders.

“The experience abstract art provides is very subjective for the viewer and that’s what makes it interesting,” Harris-Fernandez said. “You’re not told a story. You’re invited to make-up a story.”

Most of the paintings featured in the exhibit were created about five years ago, but some were made earlier this year.



The exhibit opens Saturday evening at 5 p.m. with a free public reception. Drinks and snacks will be provided.