SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former Sioux City Public School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman is asking that five members of the district’s board of directors be removed. The request comes in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Woodbury County District Court.

According to court documents, Gausman accuses Board President Dan Greenwell and three board members of violating Iowa Open Meetings Laws on two separate occasions.

In addition to the removal of Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin, and Bob Michaelson, the lawsuit asked for monetary damages and attorney fees.

Court documents further stated that Gausman alleged that during meetings of January 24, 2022, and November 30, 2022, the board members “recklessly and knowingly participated in the violations of the open meetings act.”

The lawsuit also added that the board members intentionally cited the wrong Iowa Code to avoid notifying Gausman or the public of the meetings.