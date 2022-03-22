SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Iowa high school teacher accused of sexually abusing a student pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Stefanie Kelsey, 34 of Sac City, pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual abuse of a 15-year-old student and waived her rights to a preliminary hearing.

Kelsey was arrested on March 11 by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office after they received a report that she was having a relationship with a student from a parent who had been hearing rumors.

She faces charges of three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

Kelsey was put on paid administrative leave by the East Sac County Highschool until the end of the school year and her contract with the school will be terminated.