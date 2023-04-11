SAC CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A former East Sac County High School teacher was sentenced to prison after being convicted of crimes involving a student.

Stefanie Kelsey booking photo courtesy of the Sac County Attorney’s Office

According to a release from the Sac County Attorney’s Office, Stefanie Kelsey, 35, was sentenced to 10 years for third-degree sexual abuse and 5 years for sexual exploitation by a school employee. The release noted that 15 years is the maximum sentence allowed by law.

Complaint documents filed by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office stated that between August 25, 2021, and March 4, 2022, Kelsey admitted to being sexually active with a 15-year-old student.

Kelsey was arrested on March 11, 2022, and initially charged with eight counts of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee. Seven of the charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Kelsey pleaded guilty and was convicted on February 13, 2023. She was also ordered to pay fines totaling $2,395. Kelsey is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.