SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A business that has provided shelter to Siouxland travelers for many years will soon disappear.

The former Rodeway Inn and Stryker’s Grill along Zenith Drive is no more after a company out of New Mexico purchased the property and is going to demolish the structure.

Several years ago, the property was home to a Holiday Inn franchise.

The new owners said the property is being cleaned up with hopes of a new development in the area.