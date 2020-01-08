Former presidential candidate stumps for Biden

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As military members and the public watch the tensions with Iran unfold, a man with years of foreign policy experience is in Siouxland.

John Kerry, a former U.S. Secretary of State and 2004 Democratic Presidential Candidate stumps for Joe Biden at the former vice president’s office in Sioux City.

The ongoing conflict in Iran is becoming a major topic at the event, especially with Kerry’s involvement in the Iran nuclear deal.

“Unfortunately, pulled away from any conversation whatsoever because John Bolton and others decided they wanted maximum pressure. They wanted to break the agreement, they wanted to try and change the regime by putting huge economic pressure on them,” John Kerry said.

Kerry’s visit was partially overshadowed by protestors from the group. Jewish Voice for Peace.

The group was speaking out against America’s support of what it calls Isreal’s oppression of the Palestinian people.

“That funds Isreali injustices. Isreali military injustices and Palestinians should be free, so we decided we were going to intervene in this moment because of Joe Biden’s record is not good when it comes to supporting Palestinian freedom,” Miriam Sperstein, Jewish Voice For Peace shared.

The student activist group is traveling across Iowa to engage with Democratic candidates about Palestinian freedom and ending military funding for Isreal.