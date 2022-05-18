SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Kevin McCormick, formerly of the Sioux City Police Department, has taken the role of Director of Siouxland First Tee.

Siouxland First Tee is a program designed to help mentor youth, teaching life skills and healthy habits through the game of golf.

McCormick has been involved with the program since 2015 and says he’s excited about the future. That isn’t stopping him from seeing some areas to work on.

“My other big push is just going to be awareness,” McCormick said. “I’m running into too many people in town that say ‘where you working?’ and I tell them First Tee. And they don’t know what it is or they just think it just has to do with teaching kids how to golf, and so I just want to get the word out that this is a great organization in Siouxland. We are helping a lot of kids.”

First Tee serves kids from around Siouxland, even all the way to Storm Lake.