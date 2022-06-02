LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A former Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sentenced on Thursday for theft and burglary charges.

Aaron Leusink pleading guilty on April 12, 2022

Former Deputy Aaron Leusink pleaded guilty through a plea agreement on April 12, 2022, to one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of felonious misconduct while in office, one count of possession of prescription drugs, one count of fourth-degree theft, and three counts of fifth-degree theft.

On Thursday, Leusink was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison to be served consecutively and $3195 in fines. He must also pay restitution and court fees and a 15% surcharge. Below is a breakdown of the specific sentencing on the 11 counts.

  • Count 1 – First-degree burglary (Class B felony): 25 years, restitution, and court fees
  • Count 2 – Second-degree burglary (Class C felony): 10 years consecutively
  • Count 3 – Second-degree burglary (Class C felony): 10 years concurrently and a $1,000
  • Count 4 – Third-degree burglary (Class D felony): 5 years concurrently and a $1,000
  • Count 5 – Third-degree burglary (Class D felony): 5 years concurrently and a $1,000
  • Count 6 – Felonious misconduct in office (Class D felony): 5 years consecutively
  • Count 7 – Unlawful possession of prescription drug (Serious misdemeanor): 1 year concurrently
  • Count 8 – Fourth-degree theft (Serious misdemeanor): 1 year concurrently
  • Count 9 – Fifth-degree theft (Simple misdemeanor): $65 fine
  • Count 10 – Fifth-degree theft (Simple misdemeanor): $65 fine
  • Count 11 – Fifth-degree theft (Simple misdemeanor): $65 fine

The conviction comes from when Leusink was arrested in 2020 and accused of five pharmacy burglaries in Plymouth County that happened between December 2017 and January 2020.

Photo of inside pharmacy on December 4, 2019, during a burglary.