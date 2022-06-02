LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – A former Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sentenced on Thursday for theft and burglary charges.

Aaron Leusink pleading guilty on April 12, 2022

Former Deputy Aaron Leusink pleaded guilty through a plea agreement on April 12, 2022, to one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree burglary, two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of felonious misconduct while in office, one count of possession of prescription drugs, one count of fourth-degree theft, and three counts of fifth-degree theft.

On Thursday, Leusink was sentenced to a total of 40 years in prison to be served consecutively and $3195 in fines. He must also pay restitution and court fees and a 15% surcharge. Below is a breakdown of the specific sentencing on the 11 counts.

Count 1 – First-degree burglary (Class B felony): 25 years, restitution, and court fees

Count 2 – Second-degree burglary (Class C felony): 10 years consecutively

Count 3 – Second-degree burglary (Class C felony): 10 years concurrently and a $1,000

Count 4 – Third-degree burglary (Class D felony): 5 years concurrently and a $1,000

Count 5 – Third-degree burglary (Class D felony): 5 years concurrently and a $1,000

Count 6 – Felonious misconduct in office (Class D felony): 5 years consecutively

Count 7 – Unlawful possession of prescription drug (Serious misdemeanor): 1 year concurrently

Count 8 – Fourth-degree theft (Serious misdemeanor): 1 year concurrently

Count 9 – Fifth-degree theft (Simple misdemeanor): $65 fine

Count 10 – Fifth-degree theft (Simple misdemeanor): $65 fine

Count 11 – Fifth-degree theft (Simple misdemeanor): $65 fine

The conviction comes from when Leusink was arrested in 2020 and accused of five pharmacy burglaries in Plymouth County that happened between December 2017 and January 2020.