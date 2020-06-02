Former Pilger clerk pleads not guilty to theft of city funds

STANTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The former Pilger clerk entered a not guilty plea on Monday and has a jury trial set to begin in September.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said the district court held an arraignment on Monday held by virtual appearance for Kim Neiman, the former Village of Pilger clerk.

She entered a not guilty plea and has a jury trial set to start in September 2020.

Neiman was charged with multiple felony counts following a yearlong investigation by the sheriff’s office and Stanton County Attorney into the missing funds from the village.

