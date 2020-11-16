Former Pilger clerk pleads guilty to felony theft

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A former Pilger clerk pled guilty in the Stanton County District Court on Monday.

According to a release, Kimberly Neiman, 58, of Pilger, entered a guilty plea of to attempted theft by unlawful taking in connection to stealing funds from the village of Pilger where she served as a clerk.

Neiman agreed to pay $44,381 in restitution to the village and the Pilger Fire Department.

Neiman was arrested by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office earlier this year on felony theft charges, following a lengthy investigation by the Sheriff’s office and Stanton County Attorney’s office.

Neiman is to be sentenced on February 1, 2021 by District Judge Mark Johnson.