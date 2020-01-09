Former Pilger clerk arrested for embezzling city funds

PILGER, Neb. (AP/KCAU) – A former village clerk who was praised for her work in helping rebuild her northeast Nebraska community following a 2014 tornado strike has been accused of theft.

Kimberly Neiman was arrested Wednesday at her home in Pilger. Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Suspicions about Neiman arose when a state audit uncovered more than $562,000 in questionable transactions and more than $156,000 in suspicious charges on the village’s credit card.

Neiman was charged with seven felony counts of theft by unlawful taking seven counts of abuse of public records and three counts of official misconduct.

The arrest comes after nearly a year-long investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff and Stanton County Attorney offices. She was booked into the jail and later bonded out. She is set to appear in court in March.

The tornado on June 16, 2014, destroyed or damaged more than half of the Stanton County community and killed a 5-year-old girl.