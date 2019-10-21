Former North Sioux City cop found guilty of shooting cat

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – A jury found a former North Sioux City Police Officer guilty to shooting a resident’s cat.

Friday in Union County Court, Derek McIntosh, 34, was found guilty of killing an animal of another and misconduct by a municipal officer. He was additionally found not guilty of two counts of false reporting to law enforcement.

Sentencing for McIntosh has been scheduled for November 1 at 11:30 a.m. With the class 1 misdemeanor of killing an animal of another and the class 2 misdemeanor of misconduct by a municipal officer, McIntosh faces a possible one year and 30 days in prison and $2,500 in fines.

McIntosh was charged in May. Documents said that the investigation began following a conversation McIntosh had with a resident in North Sioux City on May 8th while he was investigating the theft of an animal trap.

After multiple conversations with officers, authorities found two dead cats at the cemetery as well as medical gloves used by the North Sioux City Police Department. When questioning McIntosh, he reportedly admitted to killing the resident’s cat and others.