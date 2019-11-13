Former NFL Hall of Famer coming to Siouxland in 2020

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – United Sports Academy has an exciting speaker coming to town soon.

They are excited to announce that former NFL Hall of Famer, Brett Favre will be the featured speaker at their leadership presentation at the CNOS Fieldhouse on January 11 at 2:00 p.m.

The event is open to the public with limited tickets available for $40/person.

Favre’s presentation will focus on leadership in sports, business and all aspects of life which makes this event one for everyone to enjoy.

The event will also include a question and answer session with Favre as well as opportunities to bid on signed memorabilia.

Brett Favre spent the majority of his 20-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers, but also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

Tickets for the event are on sale online at www.usportsacad.com

Heidi Connelly of United Sports Academy was in the KCAU 9 studio to talk more about the event.