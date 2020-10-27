Former Nemaha firefighter sentenced for arson, lascivious acts with a child

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A volunteer firefighter who pleaded guilty to starting fires in northwest Iowa has been sentenced to prison.

Brent Mack was sentenced Monday in court for the class C felonies of second-degree arson and lascivious acts with a child, as well as two counts of indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.

He has been sentenced to a prison term no longer than 24 years. He will also need to register as a sex offender and be on parole for the remainder of his life after serving his sentence.

Mack had pleaded guilty to the charges in a plea agreement, according to court documents. The plea agreement said that an arson charge in Buena Vista County and Sac County shall run concurrently to each other. Mack was accused of setting fire to a Sac County corncrib while serving as a volunteer firefighter. Authorities said that Mack and two others started the fire so Mack could respond and put it out.



Mack was later charged with arson out of Buena Vista County for starting a fire in three buildings in Newell in September 2017.

Mack was also on probation from a previous charge of impersonating a public official, an aggravated misdemeanor. He had been sentenced to a 2 year suspended prison term and was placed on probation. After his recent sentencing, his probation was revoked and the original sentence was imposed.

Mack’s 24-year sentence came from 10 years each for the class C felonies and two years each for the aggravated misdemeanors.