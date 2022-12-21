TEKAMAH, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska postal employee was sentenced on Monday for mail-related offenses.

According to a release from the Department of Justice for the District of Nebraska, Matthew Doherty, II, 36, of Omaha was sentenced to two years of probation for desertion of mail.

The release states that Doherty was employed as a mail carrier in Tekamah between February 29 and March 9

Doherty allegedly discarded 46 pieces of mail in a dumpster rather than delivering them to their intended recipients.