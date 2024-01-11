LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A former Iowa police chief who was accused of misusing his position to stalk his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to effectively one month in jail.

According to court documents, James Dunn, 55, of Kingsley, was sentenced on Jan. 8. All six felony counts of unauthorized access to or dissemination of intelligence history were deferred with all but one fine of $1,025 being suspended.

On the three counts of nonfelonius misconduct in office, a serious misdemeanor, he was sentenced to 364 days in jail on each count and to be served concurrently, but the sentence was suspended to 30 days in jail. The fines were also suspended. Dunn will also have to serve three years on probation.

Dunn started his jail sentence on Wednesday.

Kingsley Police Chief James Dunn’s mugshot

Dunn pleaded guilty to the nine charges on Oct. 13, 2023, as part of a plea agreement. Two felony stalking charges, six misdemeanor counts of unauthorized access to or dissemination of criminal history data, and one felony count of unauthorized access to or dissemination of intelligence history data were dismissed as part of the agreement.

Dunn, the former Kingsley police chief, was in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend before it ended in November 2022. He later learned in February of 2023 that she was in a new relationship. In the plea agreement, Dunn admitted to misusing his position as police chief to obtain intelligence data on his ex, her boyfriend, and the boyfriend’s roommate.

Dunn was arrested on Feb. 15, 2023, on the 19 charges.