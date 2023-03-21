LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The former Kingsley Police Chief accused of using his position to stalk his ex-girlfriend pleaded not guilty in court Friday.

According to court documents, James Dunn, 54, of Kingsley, Iowa, entered a written arraignment and plea of not guilty to all 19 charges in Plymouth County District Court. Dunn also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Dunn was arrested on February 15 for allegations of abusing his power to stalk his ex-girlfriend. Court documents stated that Dunn obtained law enforcement data on her, her new boyfriend, and the boyfriend’s roommate. The woman issued a no-contact order in early February.

Dunn recently had more than a dozen charges added to his indictment. Court documents stated a new victim alleged that Dunn “requested, obtained or sought to obtain” intelligence data.

Dunn faces 19 charges of stalking, misconduct in office, and unauthorized access to criminal history and intelligence data.