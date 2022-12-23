SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A long-time Iowa broadcast executive and former general manager at KCAU 9 will join the National Broadcast+Cable Hall of Fame in the upcoming spring.

Ray Cole will be the second Iowan selected to the Hall which pays tribute to the pioneers, innovators and stars of broadcast, cable and broadband television.

A Kingsley native, Cole started at KCAU 9 in 1976 as an intern from Briar Cliff University.

Currently, he serves on the board of directors for the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Cole’s induction is set for May 2023.

Congratulations from all of us at KCAU 9.