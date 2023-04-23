SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Friday, KCAU 9 had the honor of having former employee and long-time Disney director and animator Ron Clements in the studio. On Saturday, he was invited to the Orpheum Theater for a magical evening.

You can hear the applause directed at Ron Clements after he was gifted the camera that he used to produce commercials while he was an employee at KCAU.

The honor was followed by a showing of Aladdin, performed by the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra. Clements was the Director and Animator not only for Aladdin, but for movies like The Little Mermaid, Moana, and more.

Clements worked at KCAU for five years before moving to California where he pursued a 45-year career in animation.