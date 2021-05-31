Former KCAU employee celebrates 105th birthday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland man and former KCAU 9 employee celebrated his 105th birthday Monday.

Wilbur Hof celebrated his 105th birthday, enjoying ice cream and cake with his loved ones. Hof was born on a farm in Edgerton, Minnesota, in 1916 and lived through two World Wars and pandemics. He also used to work as an audio and visual technician at Channel 9 for almost three decades.

“Well, it makes me feel much more important,” said Hof.

“We’ve been married little over thirty years, and when we got married, we probably thought, ‘We’ll have a few good years together, but we won’t last long because we are old.’ But we were crazy about each other and we got along so good, and so we went ahead and got married,” says Shirley Hof, Wilbur’s wife.

Hof said having his loved ones around him makes his life special.

“One thing that I’ve always appreciated, and I really appreciate still is that he has the greatest sense of humor, and that has never gone away, so he really loves a good laugh,” says Jane Brubaker, Hof’s daughter.

“Seeing everybody else be healthy and no physical problems, mentally or physically, that they’re happy and that makes me feel good, great,” said Hof.

So what’s the secret to their longevity? Hof’s advice to everyone is to be happy and keep your chin up.



From everyone here at KCAU 9, happy birthday Wilbur!

Watch the full story on the KCAU 9 at 10 newscast.