EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — Former KCAU 9 Anchor Dave Nixon has passed away at the age of 83.

Nixon’s family confirmed to KCAU 9 that he died Tuesday night at his home in Emmettsburg from natural causes.

George Lindblade was Nixon’s former KCAU 9 co-worker. He said that Nixon was the weatherman before he went to work at a Minneapolis radio station and then came back to KCAU as an anchor.

“Nixon was a hell of a celebrity in his own right,” Lindblade recalled. “As a newsman, he was 100%.”

According to an Archives of Iowa Broadcasting & Wartburg 2002 archived interview, Nixon said that the then KCAU television manager Bill Turner had invited him back to Sioux City, adding that the company provided him with tuition assistance so he could earn a degree.













My beautiful picture







After many years, Nixon went to work at WHO in Des Moines before coming back to Sioux City to work at KTIV.

Nixon was recognized with the Jack Shelley Award in 1997 by the Iowa Broadcast News Association (IBNA). The award is named after Jack Shelley, the former WHO news Director of WHO and professor emeritus of journalism at Iowa State University. It is considered the IBNA’s highest honor.

Funeral plans are pending.