SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin made a stop in Siouxland on Wednesday, at the Siouxland Community Health Center.

A collection of leaders for the center met with the former senator to talk about the current state of community health in Iowa, a program Harkin himself helped foster in his 30 years in the Senate.

“So I’ve always felt kind of a part of the Siouxland community but I love this Community Health Center and what it’s done here, it’s been fantastic. The growth and what it’s done for the Siouxland area has just been phenomenal,” Harkin said.

Harkin spoke with KCAU 9 about the current things coming out of Washington, like the possible government shutdown.

“Never seen anything ever change because of it and it just disrupts everything,” said Harkin, “It costs us money, costs taxpayer money, and no good ever comes of it.”

These days, Harkin spends his time with his family and working at the Harkin Institute at Drake University.