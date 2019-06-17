Former Iowa Gov. Vilsack shares his views on trade

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCAU) – Former Iowa Governor and one-time U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack was back in Iowa talking about the future of American Trade deals.

At a round table event in Urbandale, Iowa, Vilsack discussed the USMCA, the trade deal that would replace NAFTA.

He said that re-establishing trade agreements are crucial for farmers, especially as trade disputes continue with China.

"When you talk about the number of jobs that are directly impacted in the state and those that are indirectly impacted, if farmers are doing well, that means they can purchase farm equipment and someone needs to make that equipment, and many of those people are working here in Iowa," said Vilsack.

Lawmakers in Washington have not yet gotten to the USMA, but there is a lot of optimism from Republicans that it will pass a vote.