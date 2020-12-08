Former Ho-Chunk manager pleads guilty to stealing from Winnebago Tribe

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man pled guilty in federal court after engaging in rebate schemes, fraudulent invoice schemes, and stealing items belonging to the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

According to a release, Jason Ehlers, 48, of Sioux City, was convicted of embezzlement and theft from an Indian Tribal Organization.

In a plea agreement, Ehlers admitted that he stole and embezzled at least $22,432 from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. He admitted to using his position as a General Manager with BluStone Homes, also known as HoChunk Real-Estate, solely owned by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, to engage in rebate schemes, a fraudulent invoice scheme, and theft of construction supplies, for his own benefit.

Ehlers remains free on bond pending sentencing. Ehlers faces a possible maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.