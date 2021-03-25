Former general manager of Sioux Center cooperative sentenced to federal prison in grain blending scheme

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The former general manager of a Sioux Center grain cooperative was sentenced on Wednesday to three months in federal prison for directing subordinate managers to blend oats into soybeans.

Court documents said Kenneth Ehrp, 76, of Dakota Dunes, received the sentencing after pleading guilty on November 2 to one count of conspiracy to commit a prohibited grain practice.

At his guilty plea, in a plea agreement and sentencing hearings, Ehrp admitted that he was the general manager at a large, federally licensed grain warehouse headquartered in Sioux Center with satellite locations in Iowa and elsewhere.

Officials reported that no later than July 2015, he agreed with Calvin Diehl and others to add lower value oats to soybeans and sell the mixture as soybeans.

As a part of the grain blending scheme, Diehl and other individuals acted at Ehrp’s directions by making false statements and executing false certificates USDA inspections and customers about the quality and quantity of the grain.

Court documents said they also made false entries and adjustments in reports provided to the grain warehouse’s bank.

In March 2017, one of Ehrp’s subordinate managers instructed a warehouse manager in Worthing, South Dakota, to blend more oats with soybeans. As a result, around 30 truckloads of soybeans were “spiked” with oats.

When a customer discovered the badly “slugged” or “spiked” loads, one of the customer’s managers called Diehl and told him to stop blending oats into the soybeans.

Officials said when the manager warned Diehl that “someone can go to jail for this, he pretended to be surprised, apologized, and falsely promised that the practice wouldn’t happen in the future.

However, at Ehrp’s direction, Diehl and others continued to blend oats into soybeans and selling them to the same unwitting customers, even directing subordinates to remix one of the “slugged” loads.

Ehrp drove to the location manager’s office in Worthing and ordered him to continue blending the oats.

Court documents said, as a result, the Worthing location manager designed a new system for blending oats into soybeans that involved an auger and a conveyer, which sprinkled oats into the semi-trucks’ hoppers, ensuring the loads leaving Worthing would remain hidden.

After the USDA learned about the conspiracy, they conducted a search of the grain bins at the cooperative’s various locations in Iowa and South Dakota.

Officials said of the estimated 87,996 bushels of grain in the bins at these locations, the bins actually contained only 34,354 bushels of soybeans, even though all of these bins had been certified as soybeans.

Ehrp was sentenced to three months in federal prison and fined $50,000, ordered to pay $4,089.73 in costs of prosecution, and must serve a one-year term of supervised release after the prison term ends. There’s no parole in the federal system.

He was released on the previously set bond and is to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons on a date that has yet to be set. Earlier this year, Diehl was also sentenced to three months in prison for his role in the grain blending scheme.