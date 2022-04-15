ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two former Estherville police officers have been charged with 84 counts of misconduct ranging from criminal conduct to perjury and tax evasion.

According to a release from the Estherville Police Department, Officer Tyler VanRoekel has been placed on administrative leave after being charged by ‘Trial Information’ that was filed by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

The written arraignment of VanRoekel indicated that they are charged with 8 counts of Unauthorized Access to or Dissemination of Criminal History Data, three counts of Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and one charge of Ongoing Criminal Conduct.

Officer Benjamin Scheevel was also charged by ‘Trial Information,’ and was charged with 84 counts that ranged from unauthorized access to and dissemination of criminal history data, ongoing criminal conduct, perjury, and tax evasion.

The release specified that Scheevel was employed by the Estherville Police Department from 2016 to 2019