ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — One of two former Siouxland police officers has accepted a plea deal after receiving nearly 100 charges for misconduct.

According to court documents, Benjamin Scheevel has entered an Alford plea of guilty to seven out of 84 counts of unauthorized access to or dissemination of criminal intelligence data.

An Alford plea is part of an agreement in which the defendant maintains their innocence but still pleads guilty, according to Cornell Law School.

A sentencing hearing for Scheevel has been scheduled for November, 27 at the Emmet County Courthouse.

A prior release from the Estherville Police Department revealed that Scheevel was employed by the Estherville Police Department for around three years before being placed on administrative leave.

Scheevel’s initial charges ranged from accessing data to ongoing criminal conduct, perjury, and tax evasion.

Former officer Tyler VanRoekel was also charged with several counts of access to criminal history data.

VanRoekel’s arraignment indicated that he was initially charged with eight counts of accessing data, three counts of non-felonious misconduct in office, and one charge of ongoing criminal conduct.