Former employee seen stealing cash, other items from Norfolk business, police say

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A Norfolk woman was arrested Monday for drugs and burglary of a business over the weekend.

The Norfolk Polic Division said in a release that they received a report of a burglary at a business on the 4600 block of Norfolk Avenue Saturday at 9:30 a.m. They said someone entered the business and stole cash between October 8 at 6 p.m. and October 9 at 9:30 a.m.

After reviewing the surveillance video, police and the business employees identified the suspect as a former employee, Eirene Waite, 56, of Norfolk. They said Waite can be seen on the video entering the business around 4:30 a.m. and taking several items. Police checked her history and found a warrant out of Madison County.

Waite was later found on October 11 on South 13th Street and arrested on the warrant. After a search, officers found a small baggie of methamphetamine, two pipes, and a bag of marijuana, the release said.

Waite was arrested on the warrant for charges of possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear while on bail.

She was also charged with burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Waite was housed in the Norfolk Jail and then transferred to the Madison County Jail.