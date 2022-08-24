NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A man was arrested after breaking into a Norfolk business on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Norfolk Police Division, a man, later identified as Gonzalo Amescua, 47, of Norfolk, was shown on surveillance video breaking into a business on West Pasewalk Avenue.

As the video caught Amescua allegedly getting into a drawer that had a cash box inside, officers observing the footage were able to see a distinct tattoo on his neck.

Staff indicated to the police that the party in the video who was stealing cash was believed to be a previous employee of the company and identified him as Amescua.

Amescua was contacted by officers later in the afternoon, and they were able to match him to the video, as well as note the matching tattoo.

Amescua was arrested for burglary and booked into the Norfolk City Jail, he is set to be transferred to the Madison County Jail at a later date.