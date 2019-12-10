Former Dordt University student suing the university for sex discrimination

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – A former Dordt University student is suing the school after he was dismissed for having sex with another student.

The lawsuit claims the sex with the female student was consensual, and the school’s action against him was an act of sex discrimination.

The student, referred to as John Doe, alleges that the Christian-affiliated Dordt University bases its policies on biblical concepts of gender roles, instead of Title 9 law.

Doe is seeking punitive damages and that the college reverse its ruling and award him his degree.